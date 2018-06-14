Unifi launches its first 24 hour local movie channel

THE first ever local movie channel on unifi TV, Dunia Sinema (Channel 128) was launched recently, and will feature some of the best Malaysian-made as well as Asian film titles.

Previously offered as a subscription video-on-demand channel on unifi, Dunia Sinema is now a non-stop 24-hour linear movie channel. Customers can enjoy films such as Seram Sejuk, Syukur 21, Hingga Ke Hujung Nyawa, Pencuri Hati Mr Cinderella and Ophilia during its free viewing period until June 30.

For those on the move, Dunia Sinema can also be enjoyed via the unifi PlayTV app on mobile devices.

Lai Shu Wei, vice president of unifi, marketing and operations, said: "Ramadan is a special month that brings Malaysians together, and we believe that the #shareshare campaign syncs very well with our activities to give back to the community and encourages people to share more. We have also focused on giving more to our customers with the unifi TV ultimate pack, a value pack consisting of all the channels on unifi TV at an affordable price of RM60 per month."

During the month of Ramadan unifi had also carried out activities such as a blood donation drive; and collecting money as well as food items for charity homes.

This Raya, enjoy special festive programmes such as Aidil & Fitri, Ketika Cinta Bertasbih 1 & 2, Dalam Mihrab Cinta, Syawal Yang Hilang, and Mat Moto on Dunia Sinema.

Other Raya programmes can be seen on unifi TV channels Hyppinspirasi (Channel 111), Salam HD (Channel 113) and Hyppsensasi (Channel 116).

For more, visit www.unifi.com.my, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/unifiTV.