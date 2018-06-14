Water supply disruption to affect 23,000 residents in Terengganu on Aidilfitri

Posted on 14 June 2018 - 07:55am Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 01:15pm

KUALA TERENGGANU: Nearly 22,300 residents in two districts in Terengganu will experience water supply disruption during the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Ketua Pegawai Eksekutif Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) chief executive officer Ir Atemin Sulong said the water supply disruption would affect 17,500 residents in Kuala Terengganu district and the remaining in areas in the Kuala Nerus ditrict.

The areas that will be affected in Kuala Terengganu are Kampung Bukit, Kampung Surau Haji Daud, Kampung Surau Panjang , Kampung Tok Dir, Kampung Tok Pong, Kampung Tok Peh, Kampung Surau Haji Yaakob, Kampung Chendering, Kuala Ibai, Tok Adis, Padang Negara, Kampung Mengabang Tengah, Kampung Gong Tok Nasek, Kampung Pak Maseh, Kampung Nibong and Perumahan Permint Jaya.

Residents in Kampung Kedai Buluh, Kampung Titian Baru, Atas Tol, Kampung Pengkalan Setar, Kampung Gong Pipit, Kampung Gelugur, Pengadang Baru, Kampung Laut, Kampung Belukar Jambu, Kampung Tok Molor, Kampung Sungai Derhaka and Kampung Bukit Bayas would also be affected, he said in a statement.

In Kuala Nerus, the areas are Gong Badak Industrial area, RAKR Gong Badak, Alur Jambu, Gong Badak, Padang Nenas, Bukit Chempaka, Bukit Wan, Kampung Lingai, Bukit Nenas, Pagar Ubi, Padang Hangus, Perumahan RAKR Banggol Peradong, Bukit Petiti, Kampung Telari, Kubang Lembek, Kampung Kesom and Pulau Bahagia.

For further information, consumers are advised to contact SATU Careline at 1-300-882-111. — Bernama