Youth jailed for attempting to rob DBKL retiree

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today sentenced a 22-year-old jobless youth to 30 months in prison for attempting to rob a DBKL retiree of her gold necklace.

Judge Dr Gan Chee Keong meted out the punishment to Junol Anak Inih after he pleaded guilty to committing snatch theft on Safiah Muhammad, 56, at the parking lot at Blok B, Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kepong Lama here, at 12.15pm on June 11.

The charge under Section 393 of the Penal Code carries a maximum seven years imprisonment and liable to fine on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Joy Jothy appeared for the prosecution while Junol was unrepresented. — Bernama