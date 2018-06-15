Argentina's Lanzini undergoes successful knee operation

Bronnitsy, Russia (dpa) - Argentina's Manuel Lanzini has undergone a successful operation on his right knee, the national football association AFA said Friday.

West Ham's Lanzini suffered a cruciate ligament injury while training in Barcelona last week and was ruled out of the World Cup, which got underway in Russia on Thursday.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder had previously been regarded as a top choice for Jorge Sampaoli's side in their opening match against Iceland on Saturday.

He was replaced by 32-year-old River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez.

Argentina will also face Croatia and Nigeria in the group stage.