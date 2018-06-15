- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Argentina's Lanzini undergoes successful knee operation
Posted on 15 June 2018 - 08:57pm
Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 10:17pm
Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 10:17pm
Bronnitsy, Russia (dpa) - Argentina's Manuel Lanzini has undergone a successful operation on his right knee, the national football association AFA said Friday.
West Ham's Lanzini suffered a cruciate ligament injury while training in Barcelona last week and was ruled out of the World Cup, which got underway in Russia on Thursday.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder had previously been regarded as a top choice for Jorge Sampaoli's side in their opening match against Iceland on Saturday.
He was replaced by 32-year-old River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez.
Argentina will also face Croatia and Nigeria in the group stage.