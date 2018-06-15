Fri, Jun 15, 2018

Argentina's Lanzini undergoes successful knee operation

Posted on 15 June 2018 - 08:57pm
Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 10:17pm

Bronnitsy, Russia (dpa) - Argentina's Manuel Lanzini has undergone a successful operation on his right knee, the national football association AFA said Friday.
West Ham's Lanzini suffered a cruciate ligament injury while training in Barcelona last week and was ruled out of the World Cup, which got underway in Russia on Thursday.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder had previously been regarded as a top choice for Jorge Sampaoli's side in their opening match against Iceland on Saturday.
He was replaced by 32-year-old River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez.

Argentina will also face Croatia and Nigeria in the group stage.