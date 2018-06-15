Belgium train without defensive leader Kompany

Dedovsk, Russia (dpa) - A crowd of more than 200 watched Belgium train for the first time in Russia ahead of the World Cup on Thursday - but without defensive leader Vincent Kompany. The 32-year-old Manchester City centre-back was the only outfield player not to take part in the session in Dedovsk, a small city west of Moscow.

Kompany suffered a groin injury around two weeks ago and faces a race against time to be fit for the campaign in Russia. Belgium face Panama in Sochi on Monday and Kompany could be replaced in the World Cup squad by Los Angeles defender Laurent Ciman up to 24 hours before kick-off.