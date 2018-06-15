DEVELOPING Subs the difference as Russia thrash Saudis 5-0 in World Cup opener

Moscow (dpa) - Denis Cheryshev came off the bench to score a brace and Artem Dzyuba also netted as a sub in Russia's emphatic 5-0 triumph over Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup. Iury Gazinsky opened the scoring before Cheryshev and Dzyuba found the net, and Cheryshev and Alaxandr Golovin then wrapped up matters late on. Russia ended a winless run of seven games to make sure they have a chance to advance into the knock-out stages from Group A. The duo are the first subs to ever score in a World Cup opener, according to statisticians Opta. It is the biggest win in a World Cup opener since Italy's 7-1 over the United States in 1934. Russia dominated in front of a sell-out crowd of 78,011 - and millions more on TV - at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and also overcame a major blow when forward Alan Dzagoev had to limp off midway through the first half with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury. # Notebook * * * * The following information is not intended for publication ## Editorial contacts - Reporting by: John Bagratuni in Moscow - Editing by: Derek Wilson - Tel: +49-30-285231472;