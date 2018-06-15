- Local
Earthquake rocks Indonesia's Irian Jaya
Posted on 15 June 2018 - 10:18am
Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 02:08pm
KUALA LUMPUR: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rocked Irian Jaya in Indonesia at 8.57am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.
It said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake was 213km west of Jayapura, Indonesia, and 2,374 km east of Semporna, Sabah.
The quake did not trigger any tsunami, it said. — Bernama