Kedah has chosen its speaker and deputy speaker

PUTRAJAYA: Kedah has already decided who it's speaker and deputy speaker are for the state legislative assembly, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said that the speaker will be from PKR and the Deputy Speaker will be from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Mukhriz said that the state will avoid another election despite its hung legislative assembly.

"I don't think anyone is in favour of another election be it Kedahan's or political parties," he said at the Prime Minister's open house at Seri Perdana here today.

He said that he is confident that this can be resolved when the assembly convenes on July 4.

Pakatan Harapan has 18 seats in the state assembly, while PAS has 15 and the three remaining seats went to Barisan Nasional (BN).