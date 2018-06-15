MACC should probe multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical monopoly, says Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should initiate a probe on the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical monopoly if there is enough evidence, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said although the ministry is having its internal audit and checks, the MACC should also act from its side.

"The ministry has no problem if MACC wants to investigate on the monopoly issue but everything must be done based on evidence and not baseless accusations. We want to be responsible and have good governance.

"We must remember the market sentiments and we must protect the interests of all quarters but if there are any discrepancies then it is up to the MACC to act," Dzulkefly told reporters after the Hari Raya open house hosted by Cabinet Ministers at Seri Perdana here today.

Reiterating that the ministry is against monopoly, he said the ministry will be more vigilant in its monitoring of government tenders.

"If there is wrongdoing then it is beyond me. Let the rule of law take its cause," Dzulkefly said.

He said the ministry will continue to improve and ensure that there is value for money and cut down on discrepancies and reduce ransacking activities if any.

On June 13, a news portal exposed a multi-billion dollar monopoly of medical drugs by 20 pharmaceutical companies that has links to prominent politicians including former ministers.

It was reported that a document sighted by the news portal showed that the companies had acted as "tendering agents" over a four-year period between 2013 and 2016, hawking contracts worth a total of RM3.7 billion.

The tendering agents had reportedly acted for more than 70 pharmaceutical companies, all of which used only the "same few official-owned tendering agents".

Dzulkefly had vowed to ensure a more transparent medicine supply chain process, following the expose that the drug procurement under the previous government was rigged.