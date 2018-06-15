KUALA LUMPUR: The national level Asean Dengue Day to be held on July 7, aims to create an advocacy initiative to combat dengue fever in an integrated manner.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in a statement here today said he would inaugurate the event at the Sekolah Rendah Agama Sungai Kayu Ara, Damansara Utama.

This year, Malaysia has been appointed as host of the Asean Dengue Day 2018.

"The theme of Asean Dengue Day 2018 is 'Asean Community Against Dengue' and representatives from all Asean countries will be invited to launch the event.

"Among the planned activities are media promotions, newspaper exhibition, an exhibition on dengue innovation projects and Communication for Behavioural Impact (Combi), visit by Asean member representatives as well as the COMBI convention," said Dr Dzulkefly.

He said the Combi convention – the ministry's biennial event – would be held in October in Perak.

"In addition, the 3rd Asia Dengue Summit 2018 will be held on July 5 and 6 to provide a unique opportunity for all those who have expertise in the field of dengue to exchange ideas and update knowledge."

According to Dr Dzulkefly, the ministry hopes this effort will continue to ensure that Malaysians can enjoy quality life and be free from the threat of dengue fever. — Bernama