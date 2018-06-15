Outcome of GE14 a wake-up call for BN, monarchy

PUTRAJAYA: The outcome of the 14th general election is a wake-up call not only for Barisan Nasional (BN) but for the monarchy, and the rulers must conduct themselves accordingly as clearly enshrined in the Federal Constitution, said former Kempas assemblyman Datuk Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid Tengku Abdul Hamid Jumat.

In a statement, today, Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid said this was due to people's scrutiny of the monarchy as it failed to heed advice to stay away from politics and business.

While the BN government had been generous in their respect and appreciation for the Palace, the Johor Umno member said he had always advised the palace to stay away from politics and business to avoid the abuse of power and possible backlash by the people.

"Since 2015, in my capacity as a member of the state legislative assembly, I strongly advised the palace to stay away from politics and business to avoid the abuse of power and possible backlash by the rakyat.

"Today as I foresaw, where my counsel was not taken into consideration, the monarchy is being scrutinised by the people," he said.

As every business transaction and decree upon civil servants that went beyond the boundaries of the law has come under the scrutiny of the new government, he said when political muscle is flexed, even the civil servants will snitch on their royal master to save their "backsides"

"Not to mention those who executed their duties under duress who will be ever willing to confess," he said.

He also opined that while the monarchy had the Malays to defend them to the hilt at one time, many are quite reluctant today after witnessing the failure of some rulers in defending Islam and the interest of their Malay subjects in favour of the Chinese.

"Notwithstanding, it is important for the Malays to maintain the symbol of our heritage which is the system of the Constitutional Monarchy.

"However individuals, who abuse the privileges of the throne, conveniently misinterpreting it for power, must be dealt with swiftly to save the institution from the wrath of the people and imminent extinction," he said.

While BN's first loss since its inception was attributed to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal and also blatant excesses of Umno leaders, Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid said Umno was still the single party with the most number of seats in Parliament.

"As I predicted and conveyed to the leadership well in advance, the dangerous desire to see the impossible has occurred, the oldest party in the world has fallen and a 93-year old man is back in the office of Prime Minister.

"The fable which tells that the Malays had rejected Umno for the alternative Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), is just that - a fable.

"The fact is Umno has 41 more seats than PPBM and we also have 111 more seats than them in state assemblies," he said.

The Umno supreme council candidate stressed that Umno was still the preferred party for the Malays and it was "far from dead and buried."

The only reason PPBM was perceived to be the better Malay party, he said was due to the Prime Minister of the day being from the party.

Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid said it was clear the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was a minority Prime Minister, who could be kicked out by the Pakatan coalition once he clears the messy details of sacking allies of the former "regime" and forming a fully functional government of the new Malaysia.

"After all that is done, his days as prime minister are numbered if he stays put in that coalition without a plan.

"But fortunately, Tun (Dr Mahathir) is never without one," he added.