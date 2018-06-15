Perak govt host Hari Raya open-house at theme park

Posted on 15 June 2018 - 05:42pm Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 08:26pm

IPOH: More than 50,000 people thronged the state government's Hari Raya open house celebration at the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) in Bandar Meru Raya here today.

Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said due to the overwhelming response, the visiting hours had been extended to 8pm.

"Initially the open house was supposed to start from 3pm to 6pm," he told reporters.

Accompanying him were state exco members and elected representatives.

"We decided to have the event at the park to give an opportunity to the rakyat to enjoy the facilities as well as promote the park.

"The state might consider hosting open houses for the other festive celebrations in theme parks in the state," he added.

On the operation of the park, he said there are attractions or facilities which had been completed but not operational as yet.

"We will discuss with the investors on the matter to overcome the shortcomings.

"For now I am committed to ensuring the animation park will continue to operate. The question of closing it does not arise," he added.

The public had begun gathering at the park from 12 noon, three hours before the start of the open-house celebration.

The crowd were treated to an array of traditional delicacies and performance by popular local singers, including Datuk M.Nasir and Datuk Jamal Abdillah.

Some 1,500 MAPS staff were deployed to ensure the smooth running of the event.