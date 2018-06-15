PH govt to focus on people's priorities: Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: The new government led by Pakatan Harapan will focus on the people's priorities with many programmes to be implemented soon, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said towards this, the people have to be united to move forward in the interest of the nation after the 14th general election (GE14).

"We could clearly see today that Malaysians are indeed united.

"We have just gone through the election and we need to stay together for our country," he told reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House of the prime minister and Cabinet ministers at Seri Perdana here today.

Gobind joined Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other Cabinet members to greet visitors and to express their appreciation for the support shown by members of the multi-racial community to the government.

"This is a festival for all. We are together today to celebrate Hari Raya and to thank all who came to make the programme a success," said Gobind.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin said the presence of so many people showed the support of the people for the government.

"The spirit of new Malaysia calls for patriotism among the people. I am amazed by the extraordinary reception to the event," she said.

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House is the first after Pakatan Harapan won GE14.

As at 3.40 pm, 50,000 people have attended the open house from 10 am to 4.30 pm. — Bernama