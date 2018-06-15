- Local
Reports: Colombia star James protected ahead of World Cup opener
Posted on 15 June 2018 - 02:45am
Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 03:05am
Moscow (dpa) - Colombia's star attacking midfielder James Rodriguez skipped group training as a precaution on Thursday, five days before the team open their World Cup campaign against Japan in Kazan.
The 26-year-old top scorer from the 2014 tournament in Brazil had light muscular complaints so joined team-mate Wilmar Barrios in the gym according to media reports. James also missed the final tune-up game, against a Genoa youth side, with fever but is expected to be fit to face the Japanese.