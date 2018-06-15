Slow traffic flow on several major highways as of 6.47pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The traffic was reported to be slow moving on several major highways as of 6.47pm today.

A Plus Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the traffic was at a crawl from Port Dickson towards Senawang heading to Pedas Linggi and from Sedenak towards Simpang Renggam.

Slow traffic was also reported from Lembah Beringin towards Tanjung Malim, Slim River towards Sungkai, Hentian next to Ladang Bikam towards Tapah R & R stopover northbound and Tapah towards Gopeng.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman (LLM) said the traffic movement in all major highways, including Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2, was also reported to be smooth in both directions.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama