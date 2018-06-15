Strong winds, rough seas warning

KUALA LUMPUR: The weatherman has warned of south-westerly winds of 50km to 60km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres in the waters off Phuket and Samui up to Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department also said that south-westerly winds of 40km to 50km per hour and waves as high as 3.5m were expected to occur in the waters of the north Melaka Strait, Condore, Reef North, Layang-layang and Palawan.

"These winds and sea conditions are dangerous for all coastal activities and shipping, including fishing boats and ferry services," it said in a statement today.

The department also said that south-westerly winds of 40km to 50km per hour and waves as high as 3.5m were expected to occur in the waters off Perlis, Kedah and Penang up to Tuesday.

"These winds and sea conditions are dangerous for small boats, sea recreational activities and sea sports," it said. — Bernama