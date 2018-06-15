Thousands throng Seri Perdana for PM's Hari Raya open house (Updated)

Posted on 15 June 2018 - 12:17pm Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 05:25pm

PUTRAJAYA: The mood at Seri Perdana was jubilant, as an estimated crowd of over 30,000 people turned up to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and members of his Cabinet.

People had began gathering in line as early as 8am at the prime minister's official residence.

Clad in a traditional purple baju Melayu, Mahathir arrived at 11.25pm with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and was greeted by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his wife Datin Seri Shamsidar Taharin, Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and defense Minister Mohamad Sabu.

This time around, the main house which was traditionally used for the open house in recent years was closed.

A series of huge tents were set up in the garden overlooking the Prime Minister’s office, where guests gathered to enjoy the festivities.

Guests were treated to an array of traditional festive fare including lemang, rendang, satay, briyani and not so traditional Raya delicacies like naan, chapati, kebabs and other local and international delicacies.

"Nowhere in Malaysia you can get a view like this, food like this and crowd like this, but on the first day of Syawal in today's open house,” announced the emcee.

Invited guests included diplomats and ambassadors, including the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik arrived slightly after Mahathir and were seen greeting the many guests.

Also at Seri Perdana today was Berjaya Corp Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

An estimated crowd of over 70,000 people are expected to show up at the open-house which ends at 5 pm.