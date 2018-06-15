Tun Mahathir thanks the rakyat for their love and support

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thanked the rakyat for their love and support, and said they didn't need to flash placards to show their love for him.

"Thank you, everyone. People have shown their support and said 'I love you!'

"We never gave them placards that say 'I love PM' and the people never brought such cards but when I shook hands with them, they said 'I love you'," Mahathir said, addressing a crowd of close to 50,000 people at his official residence in Seri Perdana here.

He was referring to the iconic "I Love PM" placards which the previous Barisan Nasional administration used for events attended by former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Repeatedly thanking the people for their love and support, the 92-year-old leader said if Malaysians can maintain this same unity and spirit at all times, the country will be "healed".

Urging all Malaysians to keep up the spirit of unity and strength, he said it is a reflection of the future of the country.

"The spirit shown here today is the spirit that is so good which mirrors the future of the country. A lot of them said thank you for saving the country.

"But it was not me alone who defeated the past administration. A lot of the people and all those who are present today, they have all given strong support to me, to the extent that none of the (tactics) of the past administration succeeded in saving them," Mahathir said.

He said the people have practised democracy in choosing the government they want and the government would do its part in fulfilling all of its promises.

"Democracy means the people are free to choose the government. If they feel the government is not good, then through the voting process they can change the government (again). There is no need for violence, war, or even being enemies between people and the rulers.

"When the rulers realise the people don't want (BN), then it was good that they cared about the people's views," Mahathir said.

The crowd was cheering constantly with some chanting "Hidup Tun" while many others broke through the barricades to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Mahathir apologised that he could not meet and greet everyone present but expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for their presence.

"Hopefully with this change of government and support from all of you together, the country will be peaceful, and with this peace, we can heal the country.

"We can settle the issue of the national debt, in the billions left by the last administration," he said.