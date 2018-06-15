- Local
Uruguay's Gimenez heads in late winner against Egypt
Posted on 15 June 2018 - 10:08pm
Last updated on 15 June 2018 - 10:18pm
Yekaterinburg, Russia (dpa) - Uruguay's Jose Gimenez headed in a free-kick in the 89th minute to seal a 1-0 win over Egypt in their World Cup Group A clash on Friday.
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was left on the bench despite Egypt coach Hector Cuper saying he was fit to play following the shoulder injury sustained for Liverpool in the Champions League final last month.
The North Africans battled hard but Uruguay had the best of the chances with Luis Suarez missing a couple of decent opportunities and Edinson Cavani hitting the post with a free-kick.
But Gimenez finally made the breakthrough to put Uruguay second in the group behind hosts Russia, who battered Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament and group opener on Thursday.