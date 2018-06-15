Zero GST enables people to enjoy better lifestyle: Tun Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The Pakatan Harapan will continue to fulfil its election pledges, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking before guests at the Hari Raya Open House in Seri Perdana here today, he said the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) zero rate after PH won the general election on May 9 enabled the people to enjoy a better life.

"As such, we would like to thank you for voting the PH. God willing we will fulfil our promises.

"The first thing to do is to abolish the GST. Ladies and gentlemen, you have voted and crippled the law of tyranny. This time we will enjoy a more comfortable way of life," he said to the applause of the thousands of guests present at the open house.

The abolition of the GST is part of the PH's election manifesto and since June 1, the PH led government had enforced GST zero rate as a first step in eliminating GST.

Dr Mahathir also thanked the 80,000 guests who attended the open house, being held for the first time by the PH led government.

"I have shook hands with about 55,000 visitors. I was afraid my hand will fall off but thank God, I was still able to do so," he said and apologised to those whom he did not have the opportunity to shake hands with.

"DPM will replace me to shake hands. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all Muslims and non-Muslims. Today is a victory day because of you, ladies and gentlemen," he added. — Bernama