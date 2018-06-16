Committee to look into HRDF board members' resignation

KUALA LUMPUR: A committee will be set up next week to look into the resignations of three board members from the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) amidst allegations that RM300 million belonging to the fund has been misappropriated.

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said he would be meeting committee members to decide whether to accept the voluntary resignations of the three board members.

"I will be having a meeting and will also be forming a committee as promised during the town hall session to look into the matter. We will be announcing the outcome by the end of next week," he said when responding to a question from a reporter after officiating the Malaysian Tamil Media Association (MTMA) family day held at the St Joseph Church hall here today.

At a previous press conference, Kula Segaran disclosed that the three who resigned were directors and were also involved in training projects.

HRDF is an agency under the Human Resource Ministry that manages training fund for human resource development.

On the status of HRDF chief executive officer Datuk C. M. Vignaesvaran Jeyandran's position, the minister said it would be decided by the same committee and announced by the end of next week.

"I don't want to pre-judge the issue," said Kula Segaran when asked to comment further on the alleged misappropriation of the RM300 million.

In the one-day event today, more than 600 family members and members of the association participated in fun-filled activities. Also present was MTMA chairman S. V. Muthamil Mannan. — Bernama