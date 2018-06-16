Own goal helps Iran to late win over Morocco

St Petersburg (dpa) - Aziz Bouhaddouz scored a 95th-minute own goal to hand Iran a fortuitous 1-0 win over Morocco in the opening World Cup Group B game on Friday.

The forward, on as a substitute, headed an Iran free-kick past Monir El Kajoui at his near post to leave his team with nothing after a dominant display.

Herve Renard's African side, at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, sparkled in the first 30 minutes, but failed to find the net despite creating good chances.

Bouhaddouz's late own goal sparked huge joy among Iran's players and staff, who wildly celebrated just their second ever win at a World Cup.

"We studied the Morocco team very carefully and we knew they start strongly, at full speed and determination, at a great attacking pace," said jubilant Iran coach Carlos Queiroz.

"Our strategy worked perfectly from the first minute to create a mental collapse in the Moroccan players. We tried to do that by creating frustration, blocking all the playmakers.

"This was not a miracle. We did not win this game by magic. We won because the team was fully concentrating for 90 minutes.

"There are parts of the game which are more lucky than others, but there is nothing miraculous about our win."

Morocco largely dominated in the first half, although Iran proved dangerous on the counter-attack, in a game soundtracked by the constant buzz of vuvuzelas in a close-to-capacity Saint Petersburg Stadium.

The Atlas Lions came close to taking the lead after 19 minutes, with Belhanda seeing an effort blocked in a goalmouth scramble, before Ali Beiranvand saved Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia's shot at close quarters.

Morocco ran out of steam in the second half, with Iran holding onto the ball for longer, slowing the game down.

The lively Hakim Ziyach forced Beiranvand into another good save with a vicious low effort from the edge of the box as the game entered its final stages, before Bouhaddouz accidentally settled it in Iran’s favour in the fifth minute of six added on.

"Even if I had come (here) with a draw I would have been very disappointed when it comes to how the game played out," said Morocco coach Renard.

"I’m going to focus on the second match immediately. When you start a competition with no points you are in a difficult situation, but many things can happen."

The late goal earned Iran their first World Cup win since their only previous triumph, when they beat the United States 2-1 on June 21, 1998.

Asked if he was Superman for bringing Iran victory, Queiroz said: “I learned a life lesson that Superman is only in cartoons, nobody is Superman.

"What can happen once in a while is that a group of people who are united can create super stories and super things. That is what happened today. I’m not a Superman. We just work together to create super results."