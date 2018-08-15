Blaze at Madrasah Idrisiah second in a week

KUALA KANGSAR: The fire which broke out at the Madrasah Idrisiah Religious Secondary School here today is the second to occur at the girls' hostel building in the past one week.

Its school principal, Khairul Anwar El Syazalli Musa said fire gutted the semi-wooden almost dilapidated dormitory building which had been built 30 years ago.

"We are aware that the building has aged and the school has submitted applications to several parties including the state and federal governments to help replace the building," he told reporters when met at the school today.

He added that currently the whole building has been considered unsafe, so students would have to be transferred immediately to another location.

Meanwhile in KUALA LUMPUR the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JPBM) has issued 266 notices on 29 of the 36 tahfiz centres which were inspected, for non-compliance with fire safety standards.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM director Khirudin Drahman said the tahfiz centres were found to have improper electrical wirings, no emergency route and hazardous kitchen sites.

"The inspections were carried out following a fire at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Centre here in 2017.

"A time frame has been given to the tahfiz schools' management to comply with the fire safety requirements," he said in a press conference after handing over fire extinguishers to 18 tahfiz schools in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama