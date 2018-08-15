Family of five on 13,000km cycling trip to perform hajj

Posted on 15 August 2018 - 09:25am Last updated on 15 August 2018 - 11:35am

BUTTERWORTH: A family of five from Yogyakarta is cycling to Mecca to perform the hajj.

They have been on the road for one and a half months since leaving their home.

Muchlis Abdullah, 47, his wife, Julianti Husin, 47, and their children, Mirza Hakim Muchlis, 15, Ahmad Zaki Hafiz, 11, and Olivia Yumna, six, are on a seven-month-long trip that will take them through 12 countries.

Reaching Penang yesterday after cycling 3,000km, the family still has 10,000km to go before they reach their destination.

The idea of cycling to perform their umrah came after Muchlis had a dream of God.

In Penang he is assisted by his friend Mohd Damahuri Mutalib, 65, who guided them through the northern region.

Damahuri said he would accompany them on a 60km cycling trip to Gurun, Kedah before they continue their journey on a train from Padang Besar to Haadyai in southern Thailand.

From there, they will probably enter Myanmar before proceeding to Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Iran, Damahuri said.

"They will take a flight if the need arises," he added.