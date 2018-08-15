- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Gear Up!
- Photos
KLK’s share price down 0.56% even as profit goes up
Posted on 15 August 2018 - 11:30am
PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd’s (KLK) share price fell 0.56% or 2 sen to RM24.72 this morning, despite recording a 25.9% jump in net profit in the third quarter (Q3) ended June 30, 2018.
At 10.55am, the stock was trading at RM24.74 with 3,600 shares done.
KLK recorded a net profit of RM141.9 million in the quarter under review from RM112.8 million in the previous corresponding quarter, on higher operating income.
Revenue for the quarter decreased 11.1% however, to RM4.33 billion, from RM4.87 billion in the same period last year.
In Bursa Malaysia filing yesterday, KLK said its operating income was higher due to a surplus of RM24.2 million, sale of plantation land to the government.
For the nine months period, its net profit declined 14.6% to RM651.8 million, against RM763 million a year ago, while revenue fell 10.3% to RM14.2 billion, from RM15.84 billion previously.
On its prospects, KLK said with the current weak CPO prices, the group expects its plantations profit will be lower.