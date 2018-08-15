KLK’s share price down 0.56% even as profit goes up

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd’s (KLK) share price fell 0.56% or 2 sen to RM24.72 this morning, despite recording a 25.9% jump in net profit in the third quarter (Q3) ended June 30, 2018.

At 10.55am, the stock was trading at RM24.74 with 3,600 shares done.

KLK recorded a net profit of RM141.9 million in the quarter under review from RM112.8 million in the previous corresponding quarter, on higher operating income.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 11.1% however, to RM4.33 billion, from RM4.87 billion in the same period last year.

In Bursa Malaysia filing yesterday, KLK said its operating income was higher due to a surplus of RM24.2 million, sale of plantation land to the government.

For the nine months period, its net profit declined 14.6% to RM651.8 million, against RM763 million a year ago, while revenue fell 10.3% to RM14.2 billion, from RM15.84 billion previously.



On its prospects, KLK said with the current weak CPO prices, the group expects its plantations profit will be lower.