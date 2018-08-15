Lukfook Jewellery opens third shop in Malaysia

LUK Fook Holdings (International) Limited recently opened its third retail shop in Malaysia, located at Sky Avenue, Genting Highlands Resort.

Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Group said, “As a preferred and trustful renowned jewellery brand, the Group is dedicated to providing global customers with high-quality jewellery products, unparalleled shopping experience, as well as caring and professional services. With the drive for the Belt and Road Initiative, together with booming tourism of Southeast Asia, the Group is optimistic about the prospects of the region.

"Following the opening of two retail shops at Pavilion Elite and Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur in 2016, the Group establishes a new retail shop at a 6,000-feet highland famous tourist spot – Genting Highlands of Malaysia to further expand our retail footprint, which fulfils the corporate vision of ‘Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World.’”