MACC nabs assistant engineer over alleged abuse of power

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained an assistant civil engineer of a state government department for alleged involvement in abuse of power, two years ago.

According to a source, the 48-year-old man was picked up at the Sarawak MACC office at 3.50pm after having his statement recorded over the investigation into an abuse of power case involving more than RM40,000.

He is believed to have abused his power by applying for maintenance works of the irrigation system in areas around Bau, Lundu and Sematan on behalf of a company belonging to his wife and in-laws, in 2016.

Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor, when contacted confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

"The suspect will be charged in court tomorrow," he said. — Bernama