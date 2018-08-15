RM1 billion annual expenditure if ECRL proceeds: LGE (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will have to bear up to RM1 billion in operational expenditure annually if the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) proceeds, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed today.

He said this was one of the factors taken into consideration when the government decided to review the multi-billion mega project, aside from the high construction cost, as it posed a huge financial liability.

"The government's effort to reduce the cost and debt burden involving this project, on the aspects of viability and feasibility, remains a huge question.

"I'm saying this because we have to remember the operating cost, if ECRL is completed, is extremely high … Don't talk about capital expenditure. We can't even cover the annual operational expenditure.

"It is expected to cost us between RM600 million and RM1 billion. This is a huge liability for us. As such, it is clear this project must be reviewed so that the government is not burdened by huge debts," he told the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Lim was responding to a supplementary question by Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur) on the status of renegotiation between the federal government and the main contractor for the ECRL project, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

The government had on July 3 issued a notice of suspension to CCCC to stop work temporarily for ECRL, as it looks to review the project as part of its election manifesto.

Lim said renegotiations between the two parties were still ongoing, and that although they have not reached an agreement on the rail project, progress has been positive.

"After getting information from all stakeholders, I can say that our relationship (with CCCC) is closer now," he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said the government was forced to issue the suspension notice in July, on the advice of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, as it would have to otherwise bear the additional cost of the work-in-progress.

"For your information, the government, through Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd, has to date paid CCCC RM19.68 billion, comprising RM10 billion in advanced payment and a further RM9.67 billion in work progress payment.

"If we had not issued the notice then, the work progress cost would increase. As such, it is best that the government stop the construction temporarily until a final decision is made on the project," he said.