Samsung Galaxy Note9, a launch to remember

Posted on 15 August 2018 - 01:29pm Last updated on 16 August 2018 - 12:44am

President of Samsung Electronics Malaysia, Yoonsoo Kim alongside Samsung's Management team and Business Partners.

A panoramic photo of the stadium before the kick-off.

SAMSUNG Malaysia Electronics (SME) held its largest phone launch event in Malaysia at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

The exclusive event was held to celebrate the release of Samsung's latest and greatest smartphone, the Galaxy Note9.

The stadium-sized event was attended by Samsung Malaysia Electronics management team including President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, Yoonsoo Kim.

Also invited were the company's partners, dealers, and members of the media.

"The Galaxy Note9 combines the power, productivity, sheer endurance, and entertainment into one single device," said Yoonsoo Kim.

"Coupled with a strong defence-grade security feature, this in the go-to device that fits every need."

An estimated 2,000 people attended the event.

To commemorate the occasion SME also invited, K-Tigers, one of the world's leading taekwondo demo teams to the event to perform.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 was first officially unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2018, an event held at the Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, New York last week.

In Malaysia, the announcement was streamed live at an event hosted by SME at the Onyx Cinema LED Screen hall, GSC Mid Valley.

Galaxy Unpacked 2018 highlighted some of the unique features of the Note9.

These include its 18.5:9 WQHD 6.4in Super Amoled display which is the biggest screen we have seen on a Note series, a 4,000mAh battery which is the biggest in the Note series, and the Bluetooth enabled S Pen that could now double as a remote for apps on the phone such as the camera.

The Note9 also shares some features of the Galaxy S9 series such as the 12MP dual camera with optical zoom, the 8MP selfie camera, the Exynos 9810 processor, stereo sound by AKG, and 6GB of RAM.

However, Samsung said that these features had been optimised on the Note9 resulting in better performance and that the 512GB model will have 8GB of RAM.

Despite being only 12g heavier than the Galaxy S9+ and sporting that long display ratio, the Note9 (121g) feels more substantial thanks to its sheer size.

Its dimensions measure 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm which makes it a handful for small hands and small pockets.

However, the large display more than makes up for it.

Combine the generous 6.4in screen and the AKG stereo speakers, and you have a smartphone that is perfect for media consumption when on the go.

With the S Pen, the sizeable screen real estate is also an ideal canvas to write on.

Nevertheless, I find that the contact between the S Pen and the Corning Gorilla 5 glass that protects the display, too smooth.

Pre-orders for the Note9 is open now until this Sunday.

Those who preorder the 512GB model will receive a Samsung Gear Sport, an additional Gear Sport Strap, and a Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth RM1,531.

Those who preorder the 128GB model will receive a Gear Sport worth RM1,219.

However, according to SME, all pre-order units of Samsung Note9 has sold out as of today.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be publicly launched on Aug 24.

Although four colours were announced internationally, in Malaysia, the Note9 will only be available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Metallic Copper.

A Lavender Purple edition of the Note9 is rumoured to be announced later.

The 128GB version of the Note9 is priced at RM3,699 while the 512GB version of the smartphone (Midnight Black only) will retail for RM4,599.