Thomas & Friends at The Curve

FOR over 70 years, children’s television series Thomas & Friends has been entertaining children around the world from the vibrant island of Sodor. Now, Thomas is expanding his horizon in Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures!.

In this new series, available on Astro Best from Aug 24 onwards, Thomas’ dream of seeing the world will motivate him to travel across deserts, through jungles, and over mountains as he journeys to Africa, Brazil, the US, and China.

Joined by Nia, a female character from Kenya and a new member of the Steam Team, Thomas will travel further than he has ever been before, experiencing new cultures and making new international friends.

Thomas is now inviting his Malaysian fans to discover the world with him at the Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! event, happening at The Curve, in partnership with Mattel, from now till Aug 26, from 10am to 10pm daily.

Here, fans can meet life-sized replicas of Thomas and his friends, trek through an obstacle-filled maze in Nia’s Jungle Safari, visit Yong Bao’s Great Wall for puzzles and quizzes, and get comfy and enjoy never-before-seen videos of Thomas & Friends in a mini beanbag theatre.

There are also exclusive goodies and redemption offers at the Centre Court throughout the campaign.

Each day, the first 1,000 children to visit the event will receive a special Thomas & Friends Passport, which they can complete to win a special Thomas & Friends gift.

In addition, shoppers who spend RM120 and above on Thomas & Friends merchandise will be able to redeem a limited edition two-in-one playmat carrier, while shoppers who spend RM150 and above can redeem a two-in-one playmat carrier and an exclusive Thomas Train Ride around the Centre Court.

Redemptions are subject to terms and conditions, available only while stocks last.

The Curve senior general manager Jazmi Kamarudin said: “As a family-friendly mall, we have always strived to create fun activities for families to participate in together. We hope that this school holidays will leave fond memories for all as parents and kids alike can spend time enjoying what we have to offer here at The Curve.”

For more, visit the official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/thomasandfriends.