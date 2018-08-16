10 local councils in Johor in financial trouble

Posted on 16 August 2018 - 03:55pm Last updated on 16 August 2018 - 06:44pm

KOTA ISKANDAR: Ten out of the 16 local councils in Johor faced a financial deficit last year, said Local Government, Science and Technology committee chairman Tan Hong Pin.

Four local authorities had no money for development and were short of money for expenses.

"The 10 local councils are Batu Pahat Municipal Council, Muar Municipal Council, Pasir Gudang Municipal Council, Segamat Municipal Council, Simpang Rengam District Council, Tangkak District Council, Labis District Council, Mersing District Council, Yong Peng District Council and Kota Tinggi District Council," he told the state assembly today.

However, he said, the state government would fund the development projects and other expenses of these councils.

On the proposal to reduce the assessment rate, he said new rate took effect from 2015 and the state government has no plan to review it in the near future.

On the controversial Kahang water treatment issue, International Trade, Investment and Utilities committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the state government will continue to build the water treatment plant to meet the demand of a growing population in Johor.

He said although the previous government had ceased construction of the plant, the PH government will continue the project.

He said Kluang is the town near Kahang and it needs more water due to rapid development in the area.

However, state opposition chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut) argued that Kluang is facing a water source problem, especially pollution of Kahang River.

He said the nearby water treatment plants such as Semborong Timur and Semborong Barat have the capacity to provide water for Kluang.

"We can save a few million if we do not build the treatment plant," he said.

The Kahang Dam costs about RM86.28mil and is supposed to be able to supply 80 million litres of water per day.