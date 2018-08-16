Achieve your health and wellness aspirations

BEING healthy means more than just going to the gym and working out.

After all, the human body and mind are complex machines, and have to be treated as a whole.

With the belief that true fitness can be gained through health, wellbeing and training, Keng Tan and Juliana Lee founded the Aspire Lifestyle Hub.

The four-story centre is located along Jalan Semangat in Petaling Jaya.

“Visitors can park their cars in neighbouring car parks, or can even pass their keys to our staff who will take care of it for you,” said Tan.

Tan was initially drawn to the fitness industry while seeking a solution to managing his own weight problem. He later developed an interest in other aspects of wellness.

“The original idea was that I would provide the whole package, from [weight] training to natural methods of therapy, and treatments to supplements,” said Tan.

“However, that was a year ago. With Aspire Lifestyle Hub we decided to partner with specialised experts in health and wellbeing, while I focus on my speciality, which is training.”

The majority of the ground floor at Aspire Lifestyle Hub is taken up by the gym.

It is furnished with equipment made by top-tier brands such as Watson and Eleiko, with microplates that allow users to train with progressively increasing loads with smaller increments.

“We are also the only gym to have dumbbells with 1kg increments,” said Tan.

“Our dumbbells also have rotating handles to minimise the risk of wrist injuries.”

For newcomers to the Aspire Lifestyle Hub, it is recommended that they take advantage of the centre’s consultancy service. Through an interview, trained professionals will assess each visitor and recommend a personalised programme based on their current health status.

Tan added: “Thorough assessments will provide us with the insights we need to put together a personalised programme for our clients to achieve optimum results.

“Our programmes will be a holistic regime that will include recommended exercises, nutrition, supplementation, and proper rest.”

The programme may also include physiotherapy which is located on the second floor; healthcare services such as a far infrared sauna, hydrotherapy, cold therapy which is located on the third floor, and more. It all depends on the individuals’ needs and goals.

The gym membership starts at RM2,040 per annum. For a fully comprehensive listing of prices and services that the Aspire Lifestyle Hub has to offer, visit its website.

In the future, Tan hopes to grow the business by upgrading the facilities, conduct workshops, as well as adding new services.