Adam reborn

EIGHT years after successfully staging Adam! The Musical, The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat is re-staging the play for the second time from Aug 24 to Sept 1.

The musical, when it premièred in 2010, ran for a record-breaking 35 performances amidst glowing reviews.

The restaged musical, under the direction of theatre icon Joe Hasham, stars Malik Taufiq and Teresa Goh as Adam and Mia, who are in love and want to get married.

Unfortunately, Mia older sister Flora (Nikki Palikat) is distrustful of men ever since she was abandoned by her husband. She keeps urging Mia to reject love, marriage, and Adam.

Things get complicated when Mia learns that Adam has been keeping a secret from her. He is HIV positive. She becomes angry at him for not trusting her.

His revelation makes Flora more determined to put an end to her sister’s relationship with Adam.

This musical also stars Faridah Merican, Fairuz Fee Tauhid, Zhafir Muzani, Alvin Looi, and Joe Chin.

During a recent rehearsal of the musical, I was totally captivated with what I saw. The show was entertaining and educational.

The music itself was lively, leading the audience on an emotional roller-coaster ride. All the singers displayed great vocal control but one singer really stood out in her performance as Flora, singer and actress Nikki, a former (2004) Malaysian Idol contestant.

Among the many memorable lines in the musical, my favourite was when Flora told Mia: “The women in our family have a thing for weak men.”

Faridah, the theatre doyenne of Malaysia, was in her element as Noni, the mother of Adam. One of the musical’s touching scenes showed her trying to convince Mia to marry Adam after the girl learnt about Adam’s condition.

Joe, who’s also the founder of The Actors Studio together with his wife Faridah, explained that the original script has undergone some changes.

“When we first staged the play, having AIDS and being HIV positive were like a death sentence,” he said. “Now, it is no longer that.”

He pointed out that there has been a lot of medical advancement in the treatment of this condition and now, those afflicted can still lead a pretty good life. As such, he has adapted the script to reflect the current situation.

“The first staging of Adam was dark but this time around, the musical has more humour and an upbeat tempo,” Joe added.

The play also features two transgender characters, Jambu (played by Fairuz) and Mangga (Zharfir), who are close friends to Adam and Mia.

Joe is not one who shies away from discussing ‘sensitive’ issues such as gender and sexual orientation in his works. He hopes his plays will create more understanding in the society to accept everyone, regardless their sexual orientation.

“Sometimes, you cannot blame some people for having prejudices,” he said. “They were brought up where everything is black and white and the grey areas are never discussed. People always want you to be the same as them and when you are different, they feel threatened.”

As for casting award-winning Malik to reprise the role of Adam again, Joe said: “If I were to restage this play 20 years later, he (Malik) will still be my first choice to play Adam.”

Joe has high praise for Malik’s performance, adding that the actor has really got under the skin of Adam.

“It is a pleasure to play Adam again,” remarked the 40-year-old actor who has been in the performing arts and film scene for some 10 years.

“In the first staging, Adam is very sad. But in the re-staging, Adam is more hopeful.”

When he first played Adam, Malik found it hard to get rid the character from his soul after the play ended its run.

“It took me three months to shake off Adam and be myself again,” said Malik, a best actor Boh Cameronian Arts Awards winner for his leading role in Ismail the Musical in 2009.

This time, he said he is more secure with who he is and with who Adam is.

There will be a free performance of Adam! The Musical this Sunday, as part of the Yayasan Sime Darby Arts Festival (YSDAF). Tickets for this free show can be redeemed from the information counter on the day itself from 6pm onwards, on a first-come-first-served basis.

