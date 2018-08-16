Birth rate drops this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of the Malaysian population in 2018 is estimated to reach 32.4 million people with an increase of 0.4 million, reported the 2018 Malaysia's Selected Demographic Indicator statistics released by the Department of Statistics, Malaysia today.

Department of Statistics' Chief Statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidi said, nevertheless, the birth rate in the country was estimated to decline with gross births per 1,000 population at 15.8 compared to 16.1 in 2017 while the gross mortality rate per 1,000 population in 2018 was estimated to be 5.1 deaths compared to 5.2 deaths in 2017.

"The overall fertility rate for a woman aged 15 to 49 in 2018 is estimated to be 1.9 children but the decrease in birth rates due to the overall rate of fertility in Malaysia is below the level of replacement, namely, 2.1, whereby the average number of babies born by a woman during her fertility period is not sufficient to replace her and her partner.

"This decline in overall fertility rate is also one of the demographic factors that contributes to population ageing," he said in a statement.

The report also recorded the life expectancy of a newborn baby girl in 2018 could live 4.9 years longer than the male baby with an average female infant life span reaching 77.6 years compared to 72.7 years for men.

For gender indicators, the number of men was estimated to increase to 14.69 million over the estimated 14.37 million women this year.

During the same period, the population distribution by age recorded the age group 15 to 64 years rising to 22.58 million with the same trend seen for the 65 years and up to 2.10 million.

"On the other hand, the 0 to 14 year group, is estimated to drop to 7.71 million this year compared to 7.73 million in 2017.

The mortality rate of less than five years was estimated to be 7.7 deaths per 1,000 live births, "according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of residential and household spaces for 2018 was estimated to increase by 0.2 million each.

"For households, compared to 2017, the average household size this year drops from 4.06 persons to 4.03 persons per household. In 2018, the average size of rural households is larger than the city, namely, 4.70 people compared to 3.85 people," said the report. — Bernama