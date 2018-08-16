Bus driver held after road rampage damages multiple vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: A Rapid KL bus damaged at least seven vehicles after the bus driver went on a road rampage near Jalan Ampang earlier today.

City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya confirmed the incident which had gone viral on social media showing the bus ramming into stationary cars in traffic and driving dangerously.

"In the 8pm incident near the Risda building along Jalan Ampang before the bus came to a halt near the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) — Jalan Ampang intersection," he said today.

The victims involved in the incident are in the midst of lodging a police report.

Zulkefly added the bus driver could be arrested and currently receiving treatment at Hospital Ampang.

In the video footage taken by a motorist, the bus driver could be seen swerving in traffic dangerously before colliding with several vehicles that were unable to avoid the oncoming bus.

The video ends with the motorist and several others chasing the bus driver who abandoned the bus after it came to a stop in a traffic congestion.