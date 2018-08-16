Former Selangor exco Dr Halimah Ali is PAS' candidate for Seri Setia by-election

PETALING JAYA: PAS tonight named former Selangor state executive councillor Dr Halimah Ali, 58, as its candidate for the Seri Setia by-election.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in making the announcement here said the former Selat Klang assemblyman was chosen by the party to be its candidate because she was an influential leader in Selangor.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin, 56, from PKR, due to cancer on Aug 2.

Nomination is on Aug 18 and polling on Sept 8. — Bernama