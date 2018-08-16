Johor govt committed to continuing Iskandar M'sia BRT project

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The Johor government is committed to continuing the Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to provide convenience to the people.

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said the state government would ensure the project is given due priority by the Federal government.

"We are trying to get the allocation to implement this project. I have a meeting at the Transport Ministry next week and hope that this project will be given priority," he said during the Johor State Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut) regarding the state government's strategy to ensure the BRT project would go on as planned

Mazlan said for a start, the BRT would be implemented for the Johor Bahru-Kota Iskandar, Johor Bahru-Skudai and Johor Bahru-Tebrau routes.

He said the state government would also consider the view of Hasni, who is also Johor Opposition Leader, to implement the Johor Bahru-Kota Iskandar route first.

Meanwhile, answering Zaiton Ismail's (BN-Sungai Balang) question on the difference between the Muafakat Johor and Harapan Johor bus services, Mazlan said Harapan Johor was a free bus service provided by the state government for routes which did not previously have bus services, especially in high-impact areas such as Pagoh.

He said the state government through the Johor Public Transport Corporation had reviewed the Muafakat Johor bus service introduced by the previous government, and concluded that its implementation including costs and usage-level should be re-studied.

"The state government will also regularly review the cost of implementing the Harapan Johor bus service to continuously improve and expand its routes," he said. — Bernama