Johor govt to continue with Kahang water treatment plant project

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The Johor government is committed to continuing the construction of the Kahang water treatment plant near Kluang district to avoid a water supply crisis.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the decision also took into account the rapid economic development in the district.

"The proposal to build the Kahang water treatment plant and water distribution system had commenced on Nov 28 last year. However, the State Executive Council meeting on Jan 3 had postponed its implementation," he said during the Johor State Assembly sitting here today.

He was answering a question from Datuk Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut) on the state government's plans to build the Kahang water treatment plant as well as its capacity to meet the water supply needs of the Kluang district.

Puah said at present, the project to build a raw water distribution channel from the Kahang Dam to the Sembrong Timur water treatment plant was being implemented at a cost of RM53.99 million, and it was expected to be completed by the end of September.

He said the project was 83.35% complete and expected to finish this September.

"With the raw water supply from the Kahang Dam to the Sembrong Timur water treatment plant and the capacity of the Sembrong Barat plant, the supply of water to Kluang is sufficient for now, as the usage of treated water for the Kluang area is about 90 million litres per day.

"However, to prevent a recurrence of the water crisis in 2015 and with the rapid development of the economy, I have discussed this with the Johor Menteri Besar, and he has agreed to proceed with the construction of the Kahang water treatment plant," he said. — Bernama