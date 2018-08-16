July auto sales second highest monthly TIV in industry’s history

PETALING JAYA: The automotive industry recorded its second highest monthly total industry volume (TIV) last month with 68,465 units sold, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

The association said in a statement today that the sales performance was driven by reduction in prices due to the zero-rated goods and services tax (GST).

“At 68,465 units, the sales volume in July 2018 was the second highest monthly TIV achieved in the history of the local automotive industry. The highest monthly TIV achieved by the industry was 69,371 units in December 2015,” it said.

The sales volume in July was 6% or 3,963 units higher than June 2018. On a year-on-year basis, the sales volume was 41% or 19,912 units higher than July 2017 when 48,553 units were sold.

A total of 358,179 units were sold during the first seven months of the year compared with 333,006 units during the same period last year.

MAA said the sales volume for August 2018 is expected to be maintained at July 2018 level, also driven by the reduction in prices due to zero rated GST.

Malaysians are currently enjoying a tax holiday, which started on June 1 with the zero-rating of GST. The Sales and Services Tax (SST) is only making a comeback on Sept 1.

In terms of production, a total of 55,164 units were recorded in July 2018 compared with 43,952 units a year ago. Year-to-date, a total of 336,111 units were recorded compared with 299,270 units during the same period last year.