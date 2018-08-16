PAS courts Najib after Umno slight

PETALING JAYA: PAS has welcomed embattled former prime minister Datuk Seri Abdul Najib Razak (pix) to assist in its Seri Setia by-election campaign.

Several Umno leaders have started to speak out against their former president, calling him a liability to the party.

"We do not close our doors to any, it is up to their personal views whether it is necessary to come or not," he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Najib was asked to take his predecessors' lead and stay away from the party after stepping down as president, or risk seeing the party's image tainted further.

However, there were veteran Umno leaders who jumped to his defence, calling his detractors "unprincipled".

PAS has named former Selangor state executive councillor Dr Halimah Ali, 58, as its candidate for the Seri Setia by-election. PKR is expected to announce its candidate today.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin, 56, from PKR, due to cancer on Aug 2.

Nomination day is on Aug 18 and polling on Sept 8.