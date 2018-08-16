Police arrest tomboy cheat for impersonating govt officers

BAGAN SERAI: The cunning activity of a jobless 'Tomboy' in passing herself off as Social Welfare Department and Baitulmal officers to cheat senior citizens ended when she was arrested by the police, earlier this month.

Kerian District Police Chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the woman, 46, who behaved and dressed like a man, was detained in a house in Air Kuning, Taiping at about 2 pm on Aug 3 following an investigation based on a victim's report.

He said police also seized four black and white songkok used by the suspect, a black bag and several bank cards.

He said in an incident on June 27, a senior woman lost about RM12,000 after being deceived by a suspect who went to her home at Simpang Empat, Semanggol, near here.

"In the incident, the suspect told the victim to place her jewellery, bank books and phone in a bag and ordered the victim to change her clothes in a room.

"When the victim came out of the room she found the suspect missing with various jewellery, a phone worth RM10,000 and RM200 cash," he told a press conference at Kerian District Police Headquarters here today.

Omar Bakhtiar said an investigation on the suspect found that she had been active since 2010 in several areas like Penang; Kulim, Kedah; Kuala Kangsar, Perak Tengah and Selama, Perak.

"In the Kerian district alone, the suspect was involved in 61 cases involving a loss of RM165,000," he said, adding that the suspect was now remanded since her arrest until tomorrow.

He said the police had opened 15 investigation papers and the case was investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for stealing and Section 170 of the same code for impersonating civil servants. — Bernama