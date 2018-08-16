Purrfect day for kicked cat

Posted on 16 August 2018 - 03:55pm Last updated on 16 August 2018 - 06:49pm

BUTTERWORTH: A 16-year-old girl was bound over on a good behaviour bond for a year by the Magistrate's Court today after she pleaded guilty to a charge of animal abuse.

A video clip of the girl kicking a kitten into a drain had gone viral on social media earlier this year.

The offence was committed about 1pm on March 4 behind a furniture shop in Lorong Seri Menerong 4, Taman Seri Menerong, Tasek Gelugor, near here.

She was charged under the Animal Act 1953 but was punished under the Child Act 2001 as she is still underage.