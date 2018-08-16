Real taste of Sichuan at Dorsett

SICHUAN cuisine is one of the Chinese cuisine originated from Sichuan province, located in the southwestern China. It is known for its bold flavours which bring numbing sensation, particularly the spiciness resulting from liberal use of garlic and chili peppers, as well as unique flavour of the Sichuan peppercorn.

During the promotion period of Authentically Sichuan 2018, Dorsett Hospitality International has specially flown in two guest chefs, namely Chef Harley Tan and Chef Teresa Ren of Dorsett Grand Chengdu (pix) for its Authentically Sichuan 2018 promotion this month.

Have a zesty and spicy Sichuanese affair with the chefs’ signature dishes such as soya chicken with Sichuan peppercorn chili oil, Sichaun chili prawn, mapo tofu, Sichuan grilled eggplant, baby beef ribs with fresh green and red chili, Sichuan peppercorn chicken and spicy chili rabbit meat.

Nothing is more gratifying than an intesne sweat and fiery tongue sensation for “Mala” lovers with various dipping sauces which are served to make the texture of cooked meat smooth while leaving a complex after-taste.

From now to Aug 21, these authentic creations are available ala carte and set menu at Checkers Cafe at Dorsett Kuala Lumpur, and from Aug 23 to 29 at Victor’s Brasserie, Dorsett Grand Labuan.