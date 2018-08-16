RMP accepts IPCMC but wants rights in constitution maintained: IGP

KUALA NERUS: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) is not against the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), but is firm in protecting its rights as enshrined in the constitution.

He said that if the government wanted to implement the IPCMC, it must ensure the police had their rights as spelled out in the constitution during trials.

"If it's (police's) rights are allowed, only then it (IPCMC) can be implemented as pledged in Pakatan Harapan's manifesto for the 14th general election," he told a press conference after simultaneously opening the annual general meetings of Senior Police Officers Association and Junior Police Officers Association, here.

"We have relayed this to the Home Ministry and the Government for their consideration," he said.

The IPCMC was first mooted by The Royal Commission of Inquiry to Examine the Conduct and Management of the RMP in 2005.

On another matter, Mohamad Fuzi said the RMP faced financial constraints in deploying personnel for the Sungai Kandis by-election earlier this month and had to dig into its own coffers.

He said the force was likely to face the same situation for the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections but would nevertheless do their best.

Nominations and polling for both by-elections are on Aug 18 and Sept 8, respectively.

At the event, Mohamad Fuzi also presented Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara gallantry medals to 131 officers and men of other ranks, who had served the force for more than 30 years and dealt with the communist insurgency in the country. — Bernama