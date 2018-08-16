PETALING JAYA: The government has formed a special committee to review election laws and its systems in the country.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in announcing this today said the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) will be chaired by former Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman.

It said Abdul Rashid has vast experiences in managing elections in the country and he would be assisted by several committee members, who were currently being identified to fulfil the responsibilities tasked to the ERC.

"The ERC is being given two years to complete its duties, including coming up with a report and recommendations for the government to refine and implement.

"In the process of reviewing all aspects of election management, the ERC must consult and obtain feedback as well as suggestions from various parties, especially stakeholders including politicians, political parties, voters, Non-Governmental Organisations and other parties," said the PMO.

The relevant parties will be given the opportunity and space to channel their views and suggestions.

"The committee will refer to countries that have established election management and systems which are based on democratic principles accepted by all to be 'free, fair and transparent' and has reached the desired level-playing field."

The PMO has also listed six of the ERC's terms of reference which includes:

>> to conduct an overall review of election and other related laws, which touched on election management and processes.

>> analyse the need to introduce an election system suitable with the demands of the social order (current needs of the people, politics, economic, socio-culture, and others).

>> make necessary recommendations to establish suitable laws based on international election management standards.

>> study the need to introduce specific laws, on the setting up of a caretaker government following the dissolution of Parliament and state assemblies.

>> to formulate laws to empower electoral management body to register and monitor political organisations and parties.

>> ERC will also form work committees as needed, including drafting election and other related laws after its report on election reforms have been accepted and approved by the government.