Suhakam criticises T'gganu Syariah Court's ruling on homosexual relations between two women

PETALING JAYA: Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has slammed the decision of the Terengganu Syariah Court to sentence two women to six strokes of the rotan each and a RM3,300 fine for attempted homosexual relations.

The commission said such punishment was humiliating, demeaning and an attempt to publicly embarrass the women and their families, which is against the fundamental notion of human dignity, and contravenes the commitment to dignity which is imbued by all religions.

"Suhakam reiterates that caning in any setting violates the absolute prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment under international law. Arguments such as the length and diameter of the cane are therefore immaterial and obsolete," it said in a press statement.

It also emphasised that all forms of similar treatment are absolutely prohibited by customary international law and international treaties that Malaysia has acceded to, as well as the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (Uncat) that the government plans to ratify.

"Accordingly, the interpretation of punishment in religion applied historically cannot ignore evolution of society and standards, as well as the inexorable passage of civilisation."

Suhakam called for those who consider themselves as part of the LGBT community to exercise temperance and moderation, as well as to keep their lifestyle choices private, in a society and environment that is only beginning to take into account diversified choices.