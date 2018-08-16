Thai court sentences M'sian drug dealer 'Iceman' to death

BANGKOK: A Malaysian drug dealer dubbed the "Iceman" was sentenced to death today by a court in Thailand after he was convicted of running a narcotics network that funnelled huge profits into legitimate businesses.

Tun Hung Seong was arrested in April last year after a tip-off that he had hired a man to smuggle nearly 300kg of crystal meth – known as ice – through the violence-scarred south.

Investigators believe he acted as a gatekeeper to the Malaysian drug market just over the border and laundered money through karaoke bars, hotels and restaurants.

The Bangkok court convicted Tun, 65, on drug trafficking charges alongside two Thai women and a Taiwanese man.

All four were sentenced to death, although the sentences of the Taiwanese man and one of the Thai women were reduced to life imprisonment due to their "useful" confessions. – AFP