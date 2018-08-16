Vedigundu Pasangge: First local Tamil movie to hit RM1m collection

KUALA LUMPUR: Local Tamil film, Vedigundu Pasangge has created history by becoming the first and highest-grossing Tamil language movie in Malaysia after crossing RM1.1 million at the box office.

Producer Denes Kumar said the collection was achieved two weeks after the movie opened at 55 cinemas nationwide, as well as five cinemas in the United Kingdom on July 26.

"I am very happy because the film has hit RM1.1 million at the box office in Malaysia itself. I think the promotion, the directorial skills and quality of film shot with high technology cameras as well as the support of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) have helped the film to reach the milestone," he told Bernama, recently.

The third sequel of the Pasanga trilogy after Vilayaatu Pasangge (2011) and "Vetti Pasangge (2014) broke the four-year record held by the movie Maindhan , directed by C. Kumaresan, which collected RM903,000.

Vedigundu Pasangge had also broken into the international market when it was released in the United Kingdom in July and is set for release in Singapore at the end of August.

Denes, a 36-year-old Malaysian leading anchor and dancer who acted as the protagonist in the film, said the film was also slated for release in India and Sri Lanka in September.

Vedigundu Pasangge produced by Veedu Production in association with Astro Vaanavil centres around snatch thefts and other social problems affecting the Indian community in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the film director Dr. Vimala Perumal said the film was produced with a budget of RM1.5 million and took two years to complete.

"This is to ensure the film and music meet the highest quality for release in India to compete with other Kollywood movies.

"It was the cooperation of the whole team including the producer, casts, music director and production team that led to box office success (RM1.1 million). The movie portrays a social message with elements of comedy in the veins of a cynical approach as well as a touch of long-distance romance to capture the hearts of the audience," she added.

The film features a cast of 150, including local and Indian talents such Adiwiraku fame Sangeeta Krishnasamy and Ola Bola actor Sarankumar Manokaran, besides Teejay Arunachalam, Shakthisree Gopalan, Sathyaprakash Dharmar and Datin Seri Shaila Nair.

India's popular music directors, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, composed the music for the film. — Bernama