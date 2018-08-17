11 residents of five houses left homeless after fire

JOHOR BARU: Eleven residents of five houses in Jalan Sekolah Agama, Kampung Pasir Putih, Pasir Gudang, here were left homesless after their houses were razed in a fire last night.

Operations Officer of the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department, Yaakob Mariman said the incident was reported to the department at 7.55pm before 18 members of the department and two engines were rushed to the location.

He said all the residents were not injured as they were able to save themselves from any danger.

"The fire was fully extinguished at 10.04pm and the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still being determined," he said in a statement here today.

All the victims were currently being moved to the Dewan Muafakat, Jalan Sekolah Agama, Kampung Pasir Puteh for the time being. — Bernama