Feeling first love with Yiruma

FANS of contemporary classical music will be thrilled to hear that South Korean pianist Yiruma will be playing at Resorts World Genting for the very first time.

The Genting Live with Yiruma concert, taking place on Sept 1 at the Arena of Stars, will see Yiruma and his piano take his fans on a melodious journey full of character and emotions.

Yiruma's musical journey began at the age of five with his fascination for the piano. At the age of ten, he moved to England to pursue his passion for music at the Purcell School of Music.

Graduating in 1997, Yiruma attended King's College, University of London to further pursue his aspirations for music and composition.

In 2001, Yiruma released his first album Love Scene. With friendly melodies joined by his professional performance based on classical music, his soft and mellow musical style gained great interest from the public and the music scene.

Yiruma went on to release his second album First Love (2001), which included his No. 1 piece River Flows in You.

Riding an unprecedented wave of popularity in healing and sentimental music, Yiruma has released numerous albums that encompass elements of both the contemporary and classical music genre.

Yiruma's videos on YouTube have reached over a combined one billion views, a strong indication of his worldwide popularity and appeal.

His simple, yet melodic and emotional, pieces resonate well with the modern listener; millions around the world have been moved by his music.

Yiruma has also found success in the international live stage as well. In 2012 he made an appearance on the German TV show Wilkommen Bei Carmen Nebel and in the following year, he held solo concerts in Poland and Russia.

In 2014 and 2015, his concerts in Singapore sold-out to an audience of over 5,000.

In 2016 and 2017, Yiruma continued his successful world tour across Australia, China and United States, where his concerts at New York Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House sold out in just a month after the public release.

This September, Yiruma returns to Malaysia after a successful concert in 2017, bringing his emotive melodies and musical flair to thrill audiences at Resorts World Genting for the very first time, the same way he has thrilled audiences worldwide.

The Genting Live with Yiruma concert will be held on Sept 1. Tickets are now available for sale, priced at RM558 (VIP), RM308 (PS1) and RM188 (PS2). An additional RM3.80 processing fee applies.

GRC (Genting Rewards Card) members enjoy a standard 10% discount via cash or credit card, and Genting Points redemption, applicable on VIP seat category only.

Tickets for children are priced at RM47 (Children below 95cm are eligible for a child ticket without a seat, while children above 95cm must purchase tickets).

The main sponsor for Genting Live with Yiruma is Samsung, and the show is proudly presented by Resorts World Genting.

For more information, call 03-2718 1118, or visit www.rwgenting.com.

Yiruma ticket giveaway

Resorts World Genting and theSun are giving away five pairs of Yiruma tickets (seats in category PS1, worth RM311.80 each).

All you have to do is answer one question, complete a slogan, and fill in your personal information on theSun's website here: https://bit.ly/2KXV6Px

The closing date for the contest is Aug 23, at 5pm.

Results will be announced on theSun's website (www.thesundaily.my) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thesundaily) on Aug 24, 2018.

All contest rules apply, and the judges' decision is final.